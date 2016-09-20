It's football time! With the beginning of the football season (go Seahawks!) comes the beginning of tailgating parties and gatherings of football fans. Why not enjoy the game with this recipe for Bacon-Cheese Hot Dogs? Everything tastes better with bacon and this recipe will take your hot dogs to another level. Enjoy!

Bacon-Cheese Hot Dogs

Makes four servings

• 1 tsp. prepared yellow mustard

• 4 hot dogs, bun length and butterflied

• 2 oz. cheddar cheese, sliced into eight matchsticks

• 4 strips thick-cut bacon

• 8 toothpicks

• 4 hot dog buns, split

• 1 large (five-inch) dill pickle, sliced into eight long strips

Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

Smear 1/4 teaspoon mustard inside each butterflied hot dog. Put two Cheddar cheese matchsticks inside each hot dog. Secure one end of a bacon strip to one end a hot dog using a toothpick. Wrap the bacon strip tightly around the entire hot dog, securing the far end with another toothpick; repeat for remaining hot dogs.

Cook on preheated grill until hot dogs are heated and bacon is cooked through, four to five minutes per side. Place each cooked hot dog onto a bun and top with two pickle slices.