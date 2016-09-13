I have a house full of teenagers right now. In addition to my children, I am hosting two exchange students. I decided to make a pork loin in my crockpot for dinner one night. It was a huge hit with all the kids! They ate it all and asked me to make it again soon. Enjoy!

Lemon Garlic Pork Loin

Makes six servings

• 5 cloves garlic, chopped

• zest of one lemon

• juice of one lemon

• ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

• 2 Tbsp. dried oregano

• ½ c. olive oil for marinade

• 4 lbs pork loin

• salt and pepper to taste

In a blender add the garlic, olive oil, oregano, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper, zest and lemon juice and blend until smooth. In the crockpot, put the pork loin and pour the marinade over the pork and turn it over to coat well. Cover and place in refrigerator for an hour to marinate.

Turn on crockpot and bake the pork loin on low for about 7 hours. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting.