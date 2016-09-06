The last couple of weeks I have been sharing easy recipes for cooking in crockpots. My crockpot gets a lot of use. I love the ease of throwing ingredients into it and coming home to a hot, delicious dinner. This recipe for chicken teriyaki is another favorite of my family and is incredibly easy to make. Enjoy!

Crockpot Chicken Teriyaki

Makes six servings

• 2 lbs. boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1 c. honey

• 1 c. low sodium soy sauce

• 1/2 c. rice wine vinegar

• 1 medium onion, diced

• 2 large cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• One (14.4 oz.) bag frozen stir fry veggies

• 2 gallon-sized freezer bags

Label your freezer bags. Put all ingredients in the freezer bags. Add chicken to the freezer bag last so it's the first ingredient poured into your crockpot. Remove as much air from the freezer bag as possible, seal and lay flat in your freezer.

The night before cooking, move frozen bag to your refrigerator to thaw. The morning of cooking, pour contents of freezer bag into your crockpot. Cook on "low" setting for four to eight hours, or until chicken is cooked through. Serve over brown or white rice.