Continuing with the theme of easy, make-ahead freezer meals, I put together this recipe for Maple Bacon Pork loin. Cooked in a crockpot, it comes out so tender it will practically melt in your mouth. Service with mashed potatoes or a salad and you have a quick, delicious meal. Enjoy!

Maple Bacon Pork Loin

Makes six servings

• 2-3 lb. boneless pork loin

• 4-5 strips of bacon

• ½ c. maple syrup

• 3 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

• 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1 Tbsp. soy sauce

• 1½ tsp. minced garlic

• 2 tsp. black pepper

Label gallon size freezer bag with name of recipe, date and cooking instructions.

Pour maple syrup, brown mustard, vinegar, garlic, soy sauce and pepper into a small bowl and gently whisk to combine; set aside. Begin at one end of the pork loin and tightly wrap bacon strips around continuing to the other end. Place prepared loin in bag and pour sauce in; Press air from bag and seal. Place in freezer.

To cook: Thaw pork in fridge overnight. Coat slow cooker well with nonstick cooking spray or use liner. Place pork loin in bottom of 6 qt slow cooker pour any marinade from bag on top. Cook on low 7-8 hours. Remove from slow cooker and slice to serve.