The summer has flown by and school is looming. With the beginning of the school year comes the multiple sports practices and games and hectic schedules. It can be difficult to put a healthy dinner on the table during the week. I have begun putting together my freezer meals that are a lifesaver on those busy days. I just pull one out the night before or in the morning and put it into my crockpot for a hot, delicious meal. This recipe for Garlic Parmesan Chicken is a favorite freezer meal of our family. I can set the timer and forget about it. Enjoy!