Marshall/Cottrell

Abby is a 2008 graduate of Sibley East High School and a 2012 graduate of St. Catherine University with an Associate in applied science in radiography degree. Abby works as a radiologic technologist for Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Brandon is a 2007 graduate of Verndale High School, a 2009 graduate of Rice Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology and a 2017 graduate of Augsburg College with his bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. Brandon works as a radiologic technologist for Ridgeview Medical Center clinics and the University of Minnesota Hospital. Brandon will be continuing his education to become a physician's assistant.

Abby and Brandon's wedding ceremony will be held in Chaska May 27. They will make their home in Eden Prairie until they know where Brandon's upcoming schooling might take them.