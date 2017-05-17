Marshall/Cottrell
We are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of Abby Marshall and Brandon Cottrell. Parents are Beth and Mike Cottrell of Wadena, Sharon Marshall of Arlington and Jim Marshall of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
Abby is a 2008 graduate of Sibley East High School and a 2012 graduate of St. Catherine University with an Associate in applied science in radiography degree. Abby works as a radiologic technologist for Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Brandon is a 2007 graduate of Verndale High School, a 2009 graduate of Rice Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology and a 2017 graduate of Augsburg College with his bachelor's degree in biology with a minor in chemistry. Brandon works as a radiologic technologist for Ridgeview Medical Center clinics and the University of Minnesota Hospital. Brandon will be continuing his education to become a physician's assistant.
Abby and Brandon's wedding ceremony will be held in Chaska May 27. They will make their home in Eden Prairie until they know where Brandon's upcoming schooling might take them.