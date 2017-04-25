Affield-Johnson
Jeff and Cathy Affield of Kent are happy to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Stacy Ann Affield of Gwinner, N.D. to Christopher Steven Johnson of Milnor, N.D. Chris is the son of Steve and the late Kathy Johnson of Sebeka. Chris is the grandson of Mayme Mattson of Menahga.
Stacy is a 2008 graduate of Breckenridge High School and a 2013 graduate of NDSU with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Chris is a 2005 graduate of Wadena High School and a 2011 graduate of NDSU with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Both are employed by Doosan Bobcat in Gwinner, N.D., Stacy as a Manufacturing Engineer and Chris as a Business Process Manager. An April 29 wedding is planned at Rollag Lutheran Church, Rollag with a reception and dance to follow at The Barn at Dunvilla. The couple will reside in Milnor.