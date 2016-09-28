Hahn/Porter

Logan and Aubree Porter would like to announce the engagement of their father Seth Weaver Porter to Rebecca Lynn Hahn. Rebecca is the daughter of Daniel and Jill Hahn of Wadena. Seth is the son of William and Tonja Porter of East Peru, Iowa. Rebecca is a 2006 graduate of Wadena-Deer Creek High School and a 2015 graduate of Southwestern Community College. She is currently employed at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa as a Registered Nurse. Seth is a 2000 graduate of Winterset High School and is currently employed at Iowa Foundation Repair in Winterset, Iowa. The couple recently got engaged in April of 2016 while on vacation in Sanibel, Fla. The couple resides in East Peru and is planning a wedding on Oct. 22 in Osceola, Iowa.