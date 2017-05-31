Birth announcements - May 25 edition
Zander Blom
Zander Jacob Blom, boy, was born May 15 to Jennifer Ayers and Eric Blom of Perham. He weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Julie Brunko of Deer Creek, Billy Ayers of Bemidji and Susan Ayers of Detroit Lakes. Older brother Hunter welcomes him home.
Layla Swaisgood
Layla Rae-Lynn Swaisgood, girl, was born on May 17 to Diamond Swaisgood. She weighed 8 lbs., 4.5 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Blu Lutze and Denise Lutze.
Corbin Mattson
Corbin David Mattson, boy, was born on May 20 to Jackie and Brent Mattson of Verndale. He weighed 5 lbs., 11 oz. and was 18 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Ben Hess at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Shari and Darryl Mattson and Sue and Mark Pearson. Older sister Gabriella Mattson welcomes him home.