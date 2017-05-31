Birth announcements - May 25 edition

Layla Swaisgood

Layla Rae-Lynn Swaisgood, girl, was born on May 17 to Diamond Swaisgood. She weighed 8 lbs., 4.5 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Blu Lutze and Denise Lutze.

Corbin Mattson

Corbin David Mattson, boy, was born on May 20 to Jackie and Brent Mattson of Verndale. He weighed 5 lbs., 11 oz. and was 18 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Ben Hess at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Shari and Darryl Mattson and Sue and Mark Pearson. Older sister Gabriella Mattson welcomes him home.