Birth announcements - May 18 edition

Tristan Wike

Tristan Adam Wike, boy, was born May 8 to Cassandra and Aaron Wike of Perham. He weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Gary and Lori Skillings of Vergas and Donna Kaiser of Vergas. Great-grandparents are Marilyn Skillings of Vergas, Hattie Schmitz of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Adam and Phyllis Kaiser of Belgrade. Older siblings Elizabeth and Aaron, Jr. welcome him home.

Gunner Johnson

Gunner Raymond Johnson, boy, was born on May 9 to Rachael and Casey Johnson of Henning. He weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz. and was 19.25 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Ron and Roxanne Hammer, Kathy Thoreson and Greg and Barb Johnson.

Jaxson Umland

Jaxson Michael Umland was born on May 12, 2017 to Brittany Umland and Evan Roggenkamp of Wadena. He weighed 8 lbs. 10 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Shaneen Schmidt, M.D. at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Proud brother is Xander Bennet Umland. Proud grandparents are Steve and Kim Johnson, and Kelly and Sue Roggenkamp.