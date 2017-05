Cooper Vaughn Jones, boy, was born on May 1 to Brittany Johnson and Dustin Jones of Dent. He weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jeff, Misty, Randy and Jessi. Older sister Kendal Jones welcomes him home.