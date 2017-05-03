Birth announcements - April 27 edition

Ethan Luedke

Ethan Troy Luedke, boy, was born on April 18 to Shaina Knapp and Justin Luedke of Menahga. He weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Sharon and Chad Blair and Steve and Valerie Luedke. Older brother Darren welcomes him home.

Layne Koehler

Layne Renee Koehler, girl, was born on April 22 to Micaela and Justin Koehler of New York Mills. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and was 20 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Mark and Adele Lausten and Roy and Ronda Koehler.