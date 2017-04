Birth announcements - April 20 edition

Breah Snyder

Breah Marie Snyder, girl, was born on April 11 to Amanda Skoog and Riley Snyder. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and was 20 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Tom and Deanna Snyder, Barb Kiselewski and Eugene Skoog. Older sister Natalie welcomes her home.

Parker Kelderman

Parker Robert Kelderman, boy, was born on April 16 to Avery and Zack Kelderman of Wadena. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jay and Junelle Jackson and Darren and Kandi Kelderman. Older brother Tucker Kelderman welcomes him home.