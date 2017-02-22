Birth announcements - Feb. 16 edition

Emerson Braith

Emerson Alan Braith, boy, was born on Feb. 7 to Kathren and Nate Braith of Nimrod. He weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Barb and Steve Braith, Duane Kern and Elizabeth Sero. Older brother Connor Michael Hopp welcomes him home.

Jesse Koenig

Jesse Dean Koenig, boy, was born on Feb. 10 to Alexis Savela and Jack Pogue of Wadena. He weighed 5 lbs., 15 oz. and was 19 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jay and Amy Savela and John and Linda Koenig.