Birth announcements - Feb. 16 edition
Baize Stafki
Baize Joseph Stafki, boy, was born Feb. 6 to Kelsie Benke and Dominik Stafki of New York Mills. He weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Jeff and Sara Benke of New York Mills and Pat and Shona Stafki of Deer Creek. Great-grandparents are Greg and Cathy Zutler of New York Mills, Kevin and Anna Kampsula of New York Mills and Joey and Sandy Kurzenberger of Nimrod.
Emerson Braith
Emerson Alan Braith, boy, was born on Feb. 7 to Kathren and Nate Braith of Nimrod. He weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Barb and Steve Braith, Duane Kern and Elizabeth Sero. Older brother Connor Michael Hopp welcomes him home.
Jesse Koenig
Jesse Dean Koenig, boy, was born on Feb. 10 to Alexis Savela and Jack Pogue of Wadena. He weighed 5 lbs., 15 oz. and was 19 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jay and Amy Savela and John and Linda Koenig.