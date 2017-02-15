Birth announcements - Feb. 9 edition

Raylee Impola

Raylee Grace Impola, girl, was born on Feb. 3 to Molly and Jethro Impola of Menahga. She weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Paul and Esther Impola and Tom and Wendy Hanson. Older siblings Rystin, Vayah and Janae welcome her home.

Mikel Smith

Mikel Robert Smith, boy, was born Feb. 2 to Brookeanda Harne and Robert Smith of Perham. He weighed 9 lbs., 2 oz. and was 21.25 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Kailey Witt at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Melissa Harne of Wadena, Lee and Sara Lauer of Little Canada, Latisha and Josh Harris of Perham and Kevin and Heidi Smith of Salina, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Mike and Deb Lauer of Nisswa, Lou Harne of Wadena and Sandra Vandiver of Salina, Kan.