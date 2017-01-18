Birth announcements - Jan. 12 edition

Evelynn Aldrich

Evelynn Clara Aldrich, girl, was born on Dec. 30 to Chelsea Olson and Cliff Aldrich of Sebeka. She weighed 5 lbs., 4 oz. and was 18 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Brad and Anni Olson and Daneen Aldrich. Older brothers Carson and Garrett welcome her home.

Rylee Utvik

Rylee Danner Utvick, boy, was born on Jan. 2, to Cassandra Anderson and Rory Utvick of Wadena. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Lynette, Brian and Mary and Russ. Older siblings Alijah, Hailee Jo and Ryder welcome him home.

Raymond Zaic

Raymond Jeffrey Zaic, boy, was born on Jan. 6 to Kelly Lenk and Jeremy Zaic of Wadena. He weighed 9 lbs., 4 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Ben Hess at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Kim and Henry Roggenkamp, Kris Lockhart and Steve Lockhart. Older brothers Brayden and Jase welcome him home.

Finnley Olson

Finnley Marcus Olson, boy, was born Jan. 4 to Crystal and Randin Olson of Richville. He weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz. and was 19 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Annette Guntermann of Detroit Lakes, Stacey Montella of Ottertail and Randy Olson of Alexandria. Great-grandparents are Jon and Darlene Gunderson of Ottertail and Louis and Jane Gauthier of Duluth.