Birth announcements - Dec. 29 edition
Aubrey VanOrsdel
Aubrey Haven VanOrsdel, girl, was born Dec. 19 to Jennifer and Trey VanOrsdel of Hewitt.She weighed 7 lb., 13 oz. and was 21.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Illene Reed at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Keith and Sonja VanOrsdel of Wadena and David and Rhoda Ehnert of Perham.
Tyson Smith
Tyson Myles Smith, boy, was born on Dec. 22 to Jordan and Monty Smith of New York Mills. He weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Scott and June Smith of Ottertail, Amy Sneeden of Perham and James Sneeden of North Carolina. Older siblings Braxton, Sheldon, Jacoby, Shyann, Vanessa and Sydnee welcome him home.