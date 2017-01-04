Birth announcements - Dec. 29 edition

Tyson Smith

Tyson Myles Smith, boy, was born on Dec. 22 to Jordan and Monty Smith of New York Mills. He weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Scott and June Smith of Ottertail, Amy Sneeden of Perham and James Sneeden of North Carolina. Older siblings Braxton, Sheldon, Jacoby, Shyann, Vanessa and Sydnee welcome him home.