Birth announcements - Dec. 15 edition

Noelle Hotakainen

Noelle Mary Hotakainen, girl, was born on Dec. 8 to Sara and Jason Hotakainen of Bluffton. She weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams, M.D. at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Ron and Nan Wegscheid of Bluffton and Rick and Pam Hotakainen of New York Mills. Older siblings Charlie and Sadie welcome her home.

Maverick Aschoff

Maverick James Aschoff, boy, was born on Dec. 11 to Chastine and Cohl Aschoff of Staples. He weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz. and was 19 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Older sister Paisley welcomes him home.