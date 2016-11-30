Birth announcements - Nov. 24 edition
Aliza Chandler
Aliza Kay Chandler, girl, was born on Nov. 15 to Maria and Jeremy Chandler of Bluffton. She weighed 8 lbs. and was 19 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Donald and Marlene Davidson, Jimmy Chandler and Nickie Huggins. Older sisters Kieza, Franny, Etta and Cassidy welcome her home.
Michael Bergstrom
Michael James Bergstrom, boy, was born Nov. 14 to Sapphire and Scott Bergstrom of Rochert. He weighed 7 lbs., 4 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are David and Lora Bergstrom of Rochert and Kathleen Tappe of Frazee. Older siblings Wyatt, Eirean and Jerome welcome him home.