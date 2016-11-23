Birth announcements - Nov. 17 edition
Carly Ellis
Carly Lynn Ellis, girl, was born on Nov. 7 to Heather and Dylan Ellis of Verndale. She weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz. and was 21 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Gerry and Deanna Lipinski and Russ and Mindy Ellis. Older brother Carter welcomes her home.
Jay'vion Ward
Jay'vion Jason Ward, boy, was born on Nov. 8 to Michelle Silva and Amos Ward of Wadena. He weighed 9 lbs., 10 oz. and was 21.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparent is Nancy Sloup. Older sisters Rihanna and Mariah welcome him home.
Allison Greene
Allison Taylor Greene, girl, was born Nov. 11 to Kristina and Ben Greene of Underwood. She weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Andrea Westby at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Laurie Henkes and Randy Hutchings and Brian and Julie Greene, all of Underwood.