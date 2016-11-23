Birth announcements - Nov. 17 edition

Jay'vion Ward

Jay'vion Jason Ward, boy, was born on Nov. 8 to Michelle Silva and Amos Ward of Wadena. He weighed 9 lbs., 10 oz. and was 21.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparent is Nancy Sloup. Older sisters Rihanna and Mariah welcome him home.

Allison Greene

Allison Taylor Greene, girl, was born Nov. 11 to Kristina and Ben Greene of Underwood. She weighed 6 lbs., 4 oz. and was 19 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Andrea Westby at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Laurie Henkes and Randy Hutchings and Brian and Julie Greene, all of Underwood.