Josephine Lynn Balcer, girl, was born Oct. 19 to Jessica Irwin and Jake Balcer of Perham. She weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz. and was 19 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Deraney at Perham Health Sanford in Perham. Grandparents are Joe and Theresa Balcer of New York Mills and Randy Atchley and Denise Irwin of Wadena.