Brysen Zachary Haman, boy, was born on Oct. 16 to Alicia and Zachary Haman of Wadena. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Dale and Ginny Haman and Dean and Shelly Johnson. Older sister Bria welcomes him home.