Birth announcements - Oct. 6 edition

Gracie Lea Boen, girl, was born on Sept. 28 to Kayla and Warren Boen of Wadena. She weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz. and was 20.75 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Rob and Arlene Boen and Mike and Deb Peterson. Older siblings Benjamin and Mazie welcome her home.

William Lindner

William Allan Lindner, boy, was born on Sept. 29 to Beth and Dennis Lindner of Verndale. He weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Older brothers Phillip and Jacob welcome him home.

Kayden Anderson

Kayden Blaine Anderson, boy, was born on Sept. 30 to Ashley and Blaine Anderson of Henning. He weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Brian and Michelle Richter and Greg and Kris Anderson.