Birth announcements - Sept. 29 edition

Henry Joe McQuiston, boy, was born on Sept. 20 to Alyssa McQuiston and Toby Hintzman. He weighed 8 lbs., 12 oz. and was 22 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Joey and Kim McQuiston and Jessica and Trevor Hintzman.

Emery Mitchell

Emery Beth Mitchell, girl, was born on Sept. 22 to Bethany and Jesse Mitchell of Perham. She weighed 8 lbs., 12 oz. and was 20 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Charlie and Mary Schornack and Matthew and Stacey Mitchell.

Mason Salin

Mason Emelio Salin, boy, was born on Sept. 23 to Elisandra Johnson and Anthony Salin of Wadena. He weighed 9 lbs., 7 oz. and was 21.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.