Birth announcements - Sept. 22 edition
Oakley Peterson
Oakley Jay Peterson was born on Sept. 13 to Emily and Tyler Peterson of Sebeka. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Gary and Cammy Ronnebaum, Jason Peterson and Josh and Melanie Byman.
Boone Pettit
Boone Wilder Pettit, boy, was born on Sept. 17 to Andrea and Wyatt Pettit of Wadena. He weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz. and was 20.75 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Mary Pettit and Mark and Cathy Wiese. Older sister Jada welcomes him home.