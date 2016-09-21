Birth announcements - Sept. 15 edition

Lance Michael Beversluis, boy, was born on Sept. 2 to Britney and Shawn Beversluis of Deer Creek. He weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Shawnda and Kevin Helmbrecht, Nathan Hawkins, Chris and LaDonna Norenberg, Gary Beversluis and Lori and Terry Robinson. Older sister Madyson Rose Beversluis welcomes him home.

Vivian Van Bruggen

Vivian Elise Van Bruggen, girl, was born on Sept. 8 to Shanna and Matthew Van Bruggen of Wadena. She weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Tom and Linda Van Bruggen and Dan and Anne Manning. Great-grandparents are Glennis Stewart, Margaret Manning and Ted and Gerry Van Bruggen. Older siblings Jack, Theo and Ava welcome her home.