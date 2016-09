Kyler James Knudson, boy, was born on Aug. 29 to Kierstin Knudson of Sebeka. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 21 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jennifer Davis (Knudson) and Scott Davis. Great-grandparent is Sheri Knudson.