Birth announcements - Sept. 1 edition

Royce Truax, boy, was born on Aug. 25 to Katelyn Hanson and Trevor Truax of Sebeka. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 21.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Older brother Mayvin welcomes him home.

Walter Januszewski

Walter Gregory Januszewski, boy, was born on Aug. 25 to Leah and Ryan Januszewski of Hewitt. He weighed 8 lbs., 2 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Greg Januszewski, Lynn Lehman and Jack and Angie Werner. Older siblings Aaron and Maria welcome him home.