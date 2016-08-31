Birth announcements - Aug. 25 edition

Charlotte Rey Buck, girl, was born Aug. 10 to Jamie and Jon Buck of Perham. She weighed 8 lbs. And was 19.75 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Brian and Dawn Tucker of Hastings, Kimberly Tucker of Minneapolis and Mike and Marcia Buck of Farmington. Great-grandparents are Charlotte Peterson of Apple Valley and Ken and Verleen Buck of Zumbrota.