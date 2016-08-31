Birth announcements - Aug. 25 edition
Charlotte Buck
Charlotte Rey Buck, girl, was born Aug. 10 to Jamie and Jon Buck of Perham. She weighed 8 lbs. And was 19.75 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Jaimie Deraney at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Brian and Dawn Tucker of Hastings, Kimberly Tucker of Minneapolis and Mike and Marcia Buck of Farmington. Great-grandparents are Charlotte Peterson of Apple Valley and Ken and Verleen Buck of Zumbrota.
Daxton Leehy
Daxton Dean Leehy, boy, was born on Aug. 18 to Angela and William Leehy of Bertha. He weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz. and was 18.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Shaneen Schmidt at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Dave and Rose Templin and Dale and Carla Leehy. Older siblings Zander and Carsen welcome him home.