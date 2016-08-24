Birth announcements - Aug. 18 edition

Emmet Eugene Callahan, boy, was born on July 16 to Stacey and Matthew Callahan of Verndale. He weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz. and was 19 1/2 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Heidi Olson at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Mark and Joni Callahan and Keith and Linda Sellner.

Harrison Meyer

Harrison John Meyer, boy, was born on Aug. 3 to Alison and Jeremy Meyer of Hewitt. He weighed 9 lbs., 7 oz. and was 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Ben Hess at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Dale and Julie Meyer, Mike and Bonny Edin and Cathy Edin. Older sibling Elsie Meyer welcomes him home.

Hadley Anderson

Hadley Dayle Anderson, girl, was born Aug. 10 to Jessica and Troy Anderson of New York Mills. She weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz. and was 21 inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Andrea Westby at Perham Health in Perham. Grandparents are Dale and Kristy Finck of Bertha and Doug and Vicki Anderson of Henning. Great-grandparents are Dick and Deb Finck of Bertha, Bill and Joyce Hart of Henning, Gladys Finck of Wadena, Eunice Dague of Wadena, David Anderson of Henning and Margrette Greffe of Ottertail.

Micah Ahlbrecht

Micah Ahlbrecht, boy, was born on Aug. 9 to Ashley and Chad Ahlbrecht of Carlos. He weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Bobbi Adams at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Mike and Jenell Bernardy and Larry and Judy Ahlbrecht. Older siblings Owen, Reese and Ava welcome him home.

Easton Johnson

Easton Ray Johnson, boy, was born on Aug. 11 to Kissryn Carter and Jerrod Johnson of Pequot Lakes. He weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz. and was 19.5 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. Laura DuChene at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena. Grandparents are Jim Carter and Danelle and Dave Johnson.