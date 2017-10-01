Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition
St. Frederick's Church hosts fall breakfast Oct. 1
St. Frederick's Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Verndale Lions Civic Center. Everyone is invited to the freewill breakfast consisting of pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, ham, drinks and fellowship. The event will include a raffle with the drawing at noon. You don't need to be present to wind. There will also be an opportunity to take advantage of the bake and produce sale.
For more information, call (218) 445-5395.