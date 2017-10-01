Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition

St. Frederick's Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Verndale Lions Civic Center. Everyone is invited to the freewill breakfast consisting of pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, ham, drinks and fellowship. The event will include a raffle with the drawing at noon. You don't need to be present to wind. There will also be an opportunity to take advantage of the bake and produce sale.