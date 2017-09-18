Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition

For more information, call (218) 445-5395.

Verndale Area Christian Academy holds first annual auction

The Verndale Area Christian Academy would like to invite the community to attend their first annual auction Sept. 21 at the Verndale Family Life Church. There will be a sloppy joe meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost for the meal is $5 per person or $15 per family (limit six). Kids under two eat free. The auction will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to help establish the Verndale Area Christian Academy child care center and Christian school.

Annual fall bazaar slated for Sept. 24

St. John's Church will hold its annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 24 at the church, located five miles west of Wadena in Bluffton. There will be a ham and chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and children under six eat free. There will be entertainment for the children, games, a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. and entertainment all afternoon at the Bluffton Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend.