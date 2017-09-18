Faith briefs - Sept. 14 edition
St. Frederick's Church hosts fall breakfast Oct. 1
St. Frederick's Church in Verndale will hold their annual fall breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Verndale Lions Civic Center. Everyone is invited to the freewill breakfast consisting of pancakes, french toast, scrambled eggs, ham, drinks and fellowship. The event will include a raffle with the drawing at noon. You don't need to be present to wind. There will also be an opportunity to take advantage of the bake and produce sale.
For more information, call (218) 445-5395.
Verndale Area Christian Academy holds first annual auction
The Verndale Area Christian Academy would like to invite the community to attend their first annual auction Sept. 21 at the Verndale Family Life Church. There will be a sloppy joe meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost for the meal is $5 per person or $15 per family (limit six). Kids under two eat free. The auction will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to help establish the Verndale Area Christian Academy child care center and Christian school.
Annual fall bazaar slated for Sept. 24
St. John's Church will hold its annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 24 at the church, located five miles west of Wadena in Bluffton. There will be a ham and chicken dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children under 12, and children under six eat free. There will be entertainment for the children, games, a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. and entertainment all afternoon at the Bluffton Community Center. Everyone is invited to attend.