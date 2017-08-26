Faith briefs - Aug. 24 edition

Pastor Chuck Horsager of rural Sebeka will be the preacher at this year's chapel service. His sermon is entitled, "Is the old-time Gospel still relevant for today?"

"I hope to challenge people to think about what they believe and encourage them to grow in their spiritual journey. Everyone is welcome," Horsager explains.

Horsager grew up on a farm north of Verndale and studied Agriculture, Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota. He later earned his Master of Divinity degree from Bethel Theological Seminary, now known as Bethel University.

He has worked in the agricultural banking industry for 16 years and served as pastor for 20 years and currently serves as the pastor of Central United Methodist Church of rural Verndale. He also represents District 4 as a Wadena County Commissioner and works as Business Manager of Birch Lake Counseling.

The England Prairie Show Days takes place on Aug. 24-26 and is located west of Verndale and southeast of Wadena on County Road 1.

"Join us for the community church service and enjoy the other "old-fashioned" activities," invites Horsager.