Wadena mental health advocate receives award

Freyholtz London received the Rural Health Hero Award June 19 at the Rural Health Conference in Duluth. In its nineteenth year, the Rural Health Hero Award is presented to recognize individuals and teams that have made outstanding contributions to rural health care.

In helping present the award, Wellness In The Woods Outreach Associate Steve Hansberry introduced Freyholtz London as "the hardest worker, from the smallest town, doing the greatest good."

Wellness In The Woods is recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as Minnesota's consumer run mental health awareness, advocacy, and training organization. Now in its fifth year, Wellness In The Woods has developed a statewide reach. Training is offered in QPR, Mental Health First Aid, Wellness Recovery Action Plan, Emotional CPR, and Peer to Peer telephone support. Legislative advocacy includes the development of Peer Respite Centers in Minnesota.