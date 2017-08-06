Faith briefs - Aug. 3 edition

Youth pie and ice cream social joins rotary corn and chicken feed Aug. 10

The Youth Pie and Ice Cream social will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 in conjunction with the Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park. Come enjoy a meal, some pie and support Immanuel Lutheran's youth.

Monetary donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of pies. Donations can be dropped off at the church office, 403 SE 2nd Street, Wadena. Checks can be made out to Immanuel Youth.