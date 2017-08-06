Faith briefs - Aug. 3 edition
All church picnic set for Aug. 6
All are invited to the all-church picnic Sunday, Aug. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Burlington Northern Park. Join members of area churches for food, fellowship and fun. Bring a lawn chair if desired. Free will donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the Wadena Ministerial Fund to provide food, fuel and shelter for those in need.
Youth pie and ice cream social joins rotary corn and chicken feed Aug. 10
The Youth Pie and Ice Cream social will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 in conjunction with the Rotary Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park. Come enjoy a meal, some pie and support Immanuel Lutheran's youth.
Monetary donations are being accepted to help cover the cost of pies. Donations can be dropped off at the church office, 403 SE 2nd Street, Wadena. Checks can be made out to Immanuel Youth.