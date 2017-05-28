Orange is the new blessing

I made a mistake. Who doesn't? I'm a sinner. We're all sinners.

The temptation to justify and explain is usually our default position. Yes, I see your list. I see your "reasons why" you needed to self-medicate--you have back pain in your shoulder that is now shooting down your left arm, you failed at getting the position you interviewed for, your dream seems lost or you've lost a loved one and, in your grief, you just want some stinkin' relief. But relief takes many forms.

Should you get behind the wheel in your pajamas after having a large adult beverage and drive three miles to get a Big Mac and fries to help feed the pain? What if, afterwards, you sit privately in your own driveway and stuff your face, trying to forget and numb the pain? Does that work?

No. It does not work. You should not do this.

I did, and it was not a good choice.

Micah 6:8 tells us to "do justice" and, in my situation, God saw to it that I was made right by humbly accepting his orange justice. No amount of personal sacrifice, good deeds or penance can earn his acceptance or love. It is humbling to share my story, but my hope is that the mercy and love I received may be redemptive and encourage others.

It's important to know that the negative consequences we experience as believers should never be thought of as punishment because Jesus has already been fully punished for our sins. All sin has consequences, and some of those consequences are really hard, but they are a part of God's corrective discipline, which comes out of His great love.

I looked at my consequences, and they were hard ones. I cried. I cried for what I had done wrong, for my sin and for the shame. It was and is painful. I actually wailed and, when a friend came over the next day, I wailed some more and snot-cried.

The only way to describe my friend--who purposely left her phone in the car to spend five hours to sit, listen and love me--is "loving mercy." It's this kind of unconditional love that I desperately needed--love not based on my performance value as a wife, mom, radio person, high school teacher or speaker. We all desperately need it.

We need to know our value and identity come from who God says we are. He says we're created in His image and that he valued us enough, even while in our sin, to die for us. We are not a mistake even though we make mistakes.

Micah 6:8 commands us to walk justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God. It is not just one; it is all three. We know it when we receive it, and we want to do the same for others.

My jail-time news spread--and, believe me, it was a swift delivery of information--throughout my small town of 7,000 the minute the jail roster went up on the Internet. The nice thing about living in a small town is that, when you don't know what in the world you're doing, everyone else does. My phone had blown up while I was away and I had several private messages written with concern, kindness, grace and so much love I felt I needed to issue a statement on Facebook so I wrote, "Love is kind. Thank you, my friends, for your kindness."

In all of what happens, I know my Redeemer lives and takes the parts in us that are broken to teach and bless us. He gives us the grace we need for each day so that, in turn, we are able to help someone else when they are down.

I am not alone. You are not alone. We all need love. We all need kindness.

The earth experience is hard. We lose focus and isolate even though we know better. When the enemy comes in with his lies and the haters come in with their hate, we must choose to stand strong. There's no truth to the voice that tells you that you'll never be enough, that you're a disappointment or that your past defines your future. There's no condemnation in Christ, which is why we need to reach out and step forward and say, "Hey, I need to tell you something. I'm scared and I feel alone. I'm hurting. I know what's true, but I can't hear very well because my feelings are screaming at me and blocking all channels of truth."

Speak up, even if it's a whisper, because there's going be someone who gets it and loves you. The sweetest encouragement comes from the fallen who rise again. It reminds me of what late author and speaker Brennan Manning shared, "One of the most healing words I ever spoke as a confessor was to an old priest with a drinking problem. 'Just a few years ago,' I said, 'I was a hopeless alcoholic in the gutter in Fort Lauderdale.' 'You?' he cried. 'O Thank God!'"

When we bring a smile to the face of someone in pain, we have brought Christ to them.

The experience in orange has been a game changer for me, a severe mercy. Before I left the jail, I asked if I could keep the orange socks as a souvenir. The socks serve as a reminder of God's justice and mercy. I own what happened and because God is real in our pain, I can honestly say, "Orange is the new blessing."