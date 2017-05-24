Search
    Huhta graduates from Michigan Tech University

    By none on May 24, 2017 at 3:32 p.m.

    Erica Huhta, Wadena, was among the nearly 1000 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University's spring commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus on April 29.

    Huhta graduated with a Bachelor of Science In Mechanical Engineering. She is the daughter of Rebecca Huhta.

    Michigan Technological University is a leading public research university developing new technologies and preparing students to create the future for a prosperous and sustainable world. Michigan Tech offers more than 120 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in engineering; forest resources; computing; technology; business; economics; natural, physical and environmental sciences; arts; humanities; and social sciences.

