Huhta graduates from Michigan Tech University
Erica Huhta, Wadena, was among the nearly 1000 graduates honored at Michigan Technological University's spring commencement held on the Houghton, Michigan campus on April 29.
Huhta graduated with a Bachelor of Science In Mechanical Engineering. She is the daughter of Rebecca Huhta.
