Clergy View: Spring to-do lists

I accomplished most of the things on my to-do list. But over the winter, while I was out shoveling (since getting gas for the snow blower wasn't on the list) I looked at my yard and my house and my spring to-do list expanded—wash the windows, clean the screens, power wash the house, paint the house, clean the gutters, rake the leaves, plant the garden, put away the Christmas decorations, put away the snow blower and take out the lawn mower (don't forget to buy gas).

As my list grew, so did the understanding of the amount of time it would take for me to accomplish all of it. Before I know it, I will be reversing the process again and summer will have escaped me for another year. I will have been so busy with all of the "have to dos" and will have missed out on the "get to dos."

So often my walk with the Lord is the same way. I'm so caught up in the things of life that "have to" get done that I often miss out on the things that God is doing right around me. Psalm 46:10 says "Be still, and know that I am God." I miss out on what the Lord is doing in my life because I don't take or make the time to simply "be still." I have so much to do, so much to accomplish. My to-do list becomes my god. It is the thing that drives me; it is my motivation.

My thought is this: Put nothing on your to-do list. The actual word "nothing." Schedule to do nothing for a time. Not a time for watching TV or listening to the radio. Not a time for planning the new things to add to your to-do list. But a time for nothing. A time to just sit on the front porch and feel the cool spring breeze as it gently blows through your hair. A time to listen to the song birds sing, the flies buzzing, the frogs croaking and the children playing. A time to listen to the gentle voice of God revealing His deep love for you. A time to hear Him say, "I know your joys and sorrows, your pleasures and pains, and even your sins, and yet I love you. You are special to Me. I sent my Son to suffer the punishment for your sins so that you could be forgiven."

Schedule your time for nothing, so that God could fill your nothing with His everything. Be still and know that He is God.