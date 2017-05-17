Cottrell graduates from Augsburg College

Brandon Cottrell of Eden Prairie, son of Beth and Mike Cottrell, grandson of Gene and Judy Cottrell and Jim and Laura Bounds, all of Wadena, graduated Cum Laude from Augsburg College in Minneapolis on April 29 with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. Brandon is a Radiologic Technologist having graduated from Rice Memorial Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Willmar in 2009. Brandon served in the US Army Reserve from 2011 through 2017 and spent 2012-2013 on deployment in Afghanistan. Brandon will be continuing his education to become a Physician's Assistant.