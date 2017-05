St. Ann's Catholic Church will hold Springfest Friday, May 5 beginning at 5 p.m. with a champagne reception, appetizers and silent auction. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. and the live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and are available at St. Ann's business office, Thrifty White Drug and Weber's Wadena Hardware.