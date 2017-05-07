Area students graduate from University of Minnesota-Mankato

Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 2,334 degrees at the end of the spring 2017 semester, with approximately 1,500 students participating in three graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.Students in the colleges of Arts and Humanities and Science, Engineering and Technology will take part in the 9 a.m. ceremony; those in the colleges of Allied Health and Nursing and Education will participate in the noon event; and students in the colleges of Business and Social & Behavioral Sciences will be graduated in the 3 p.m. ceremony.