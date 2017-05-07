Area students graduate from University of Minnesota-Mankato
Minnesota State University, Mankato will award 2,334 degrees at the end of the spring 2017 semester, with approximately 1,500 students participating in three graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena.Students in the colleges of Arts and Humanities and Science, Engineering and Technology will take part in the 9 a.m. ceremony; those in the colleges of Allied Health and Nursing and Education will participate in the noon event; and students in the colleges of Business and Social & Behavioral Sciences will be graduated in the 3 p.m. ceremony.
More information about the Minnesota State Mankato spring commencement is at www.mnsu.edu/graduation/.
The following students will graduate May 6:
Menahga
Taylor M. Yliniemi, BS, Music Industry, Magna Cum Laude.
Staples
Kasey L. Odden, MS, Education Technology and Allison L. Vangsness, MS, Education Technology.
Wadena
Brittney E. Noon, BS, Speech Communication.