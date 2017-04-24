NJPA honors area high school students as rising stars

The event celebrated area students as Rising Stars. Each was selected by his or her respective school staff with the criteria that they are "unsung heroes" of their district—the behind-the-scenes students with little, if any, recognition. Each student received at least $375 in scholarship money, while Keisha Bertram (Bertha-Hewitt) and Missy Moore (Freshwater) received $500 scholarships from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Every student was entered into a drawing for door prizes. View the entire list of honorees at njpa.co/StudentRecognition2017.

• Jackson Fore, Bertha-Hewitt — Nominated by Meg Schuller, English Teacher, and Nancy VanDenheuvel, School Secretary, "Younger students draw toward him because of his fun personality and sense of humor. What sets Jackson apart is how he speaks of, and participates in, our school. He works hard to do his best both in the classroom setting and in extracurricular activities. Jackson will do well in his future endeavors as he is hardworking, thoughtful and kind."

• Keisha Bertram, Bertha-Hewitt — Nominated by Lisa Hoemberg, School Secretary, "Keisha has a strong sense of self and is motivated to do her best," Hoemberg wrote. "In addition to helping younger students, Keisha is always willing to help a peer. She has a unique ability to build people up. She is a behind-the-scenes leader who teaches others to be better by her own example."

• Avery Judd, Freshwater — Nominated by ALC Staff, "Avery is a student with an infectious smile that we see making great strides. School has not always been a priority for her; but we have seen changes in attitude, attendance and motivation in the recent past. Avery has become an asset to her classes by participating in discussions and leading by example. Avery is an extremely loyal person and is making big plans for her future."

• Missy Moore, Freshwater — Nominated by ALC Staff, "Since she enrolled at the Staples ALC, we have seen tremendous growth in Missy. Missy has had to overcome many personal obstacles in her educational journey. Today, we see a bright young woman, full of confidence and maturity. We often look to her for leadership among her peers and great insight into classroom topics. One of the characteristics we most appreciate about Missy is her wonderful sense of humor. Missy is looking forward to continuing her education after graduating this spring."

• Dakota Buderus, Verndale — Nominated by Shalom Grandy, Teacher, "The first thing that comes to mind when I think about why I nominated Dakota is his respectful, calm demeanor and his hard work ethic. Dakota does not make excuses but takes responsibility for all his endeavors. He maintains a high GPA while managing chores, extracurricular activities, and being a responsible older brother. He has many different talents and abilities. Whether he's on the court or in the classroom he is focused, tries his best, and does not let others bring him down."

• Jensyn Schluttner, Verndale — Nominated by Tim Fiskum, High School English Teacher, "As Jensyn's English teacher over the past three years, I have discovered she possesses many outstanding qualities as both a student and a person. She has a strong desire to be successful and is always striving to do her best in all of her endeavors. Jensyn has a great deal of talent academically. Over the past three years, I have had the opportunity to observe first-hand the tremendous communication skills she possesses. She has always been at the top of her class as far as academic achievement is concerned. For me, she continually demonstrates her vast knowledge of the English language in all of her academic work."

• Dacotah Mittag, Wadena-Deer Creek — Nominated by Norm Gallant, Activities Director/Dean of Students, "Dacotah is one of the most resilient high schoolers I've ever known. Each year of high school, his GPA has gotten progressively better even with the following struggles. Between his freshman and junior year, he lost his mom, brother and two classmates. Dacotah has become a leader. Every year, he has become more mature, made better decisions and become a kid others look up to. Despite all of the challenges life has thrown at him, he has made a choice to persevere and not only get by, but strive to do good things, both in school and on the athletic field. He truly is an example of what hard work, a positive attitude and the willingness to do the right thing in difficult situations can do for a person."

• Nicole Iken, Wadena-Deer Creek — Nominated by Holly Becker, Math Teacher, "I have had the privilege of working with Nikki as not only her mathematics teacher, but also her cheerleading coach throughout her entire high school career. I have watched her go from a fun, silly, sweet girl to a motivated hardworking rising star! Nicole has not had the easiest life; she had to overcome the loss of her mother at a very young age. School was not always the easiest for her either. However, with her determination and will to succeed, that all changed her junior year and Nikki started kicking butt in school! In fact, her GPA went up one whole point from 10th grade to 11th grade. Nicole has become an amazing student and a role model for others! She is such a hard worker; she takes her time and does the best she can at all times!"