Area students make dean's list at MSU-Moorhead
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean's list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2016. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
Aldrich
Brooke Selvey
Bertha
Skylar Voge
Deer Creek
Austin Hendershot
Hewitt
Taylor Morris, Ashley Peters
Menahga
Jenny Skoog
Sebeka
Dillon Card, Kelsey Schwartz, Leah Waggoner
Verndale
Anthony Kern, Elyssa Kern, Teresa Moenkedick
Wadena
Lydia Berger, Molly Kraemer, Rylie Langer, Ashley Lorentz, Carrie Nelson, Kassandra Peterson, Ashley Tuttle, Hannah Vorderbruggen