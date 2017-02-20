Search
    Area students make dean's list at MSU-Moorhead

    By PJ News on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:46 p.m.

    The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean's list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2016. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

    Aldrich

    Brooke Selvey

    Bertha

    Skylar Voge

    Deer Creek

    Austin Hendershot

    Hewitt

    Taylor Morris, Ashley Peters

    Menahga

    Jenny Skoog

    Sebeka

    Dillon Card, Kelsey Schwartz, Leah Waggoner

    Verndale

    Anthony Kern, Elyssa Kern, Teresa Moenkedick

    Wadena

    Lydia Berger, Molly Kraemer, Rylie Langer, Ashley Lorentz, Carrie Nelson, Kassandra Peterson, Ashley Tuttle, Hannah Vorderbruggen

