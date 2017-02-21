Search
    Area students graduate from Minnesota State University-Moorhead

    By PJ News on Feb 21, 2017 at 4:37 p.m.

    Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to about 430 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The following students graduated with the following degrees and honors:

    Bertha

    • Jared Hoemberg, BS Elementary Inclusive Education, Magna Cum Laude

    • Skylar Voge, BS Business Administration, Cum Laude

    Bluffton

    • Brooke Kupfer, BSW Social Work

    Menahga

    • Alicia Strayer, BS Elementary Inclusive Education

    Verndale

    • Jamie Adams, MS Special Education, Autism Spectrum disorders-Licensure New, Licensure Only; SPED DD

    • Bradley Erckenbrack, BS Accounting

    Wadena

    • Erica Keppers, MS Nursing

    • Dana Motschenbacher, MA Teaching English as Second Language

    • Ashley Tuttle, BA Anthropology

