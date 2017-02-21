Area students graduate from Minnesota State University-Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded degrees to about 430 students during its fall commencement program Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The following students graduated with the following degrees and honors:
Bertha
• Jared Hoemberg, BS Elementary Inclusive Education, Magna Cum Laude
• Skylar Voge, BS Business Administration, Cum Laude
Bluffton
• Brooke Kupfer, BSW Social Work
Menahga
• Alicia Strayer, BS Elementary Inclusive Education
Verndale
• Jamie Adams, MS Special Education, Autism Spectrum disorders-Licensure New, Licensure Only; SPED DD
• Bradley Erckenbrack, BS Accounting
Wadena
• Erica Keppers, MS Nursing
• Dana Motschenbacher, MA Teaching English as Second Language
• Ashley Tuttle, BA Anthropology