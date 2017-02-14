Area students named to NDSU dean's list
Area Minnesota students were among the 3,922 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2016 dean's list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean's list.
Bertha
Michaela R. Powers.
Deer Creek
Keith D. Stueve.
Henning
Marissa E. Geyer, Aaron M. Suchy, Kaleb H. Thalmann and Leah R. Weber.
New York Mills
Andy J. Hendrickx, Evan T. Perala, Alexis R. Rankka and Tucker C. Skoblik.
Sebeka
Dylan Gronlund and Madison A. Snyder.
Verndale
Eric B. Blaha, Mitchell J. Blaha and Seira D. Goddard.
Wadena
Kendra L. Evans, Jacob M. Goeden, Angela Y. Schmitz, Austin R. Sutherland and Hope M. Theisen.