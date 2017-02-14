Search
    Area students named to NDSU dean's list

    By none Today at 1:20 p.m.

    Area Minnesota students were among the 3,922 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the fall 2016 dean's list. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean's list.

    Bertha

    Michaela R. Powers.

    Deer Creek

    Keith D. Stueve.

    Henning

    Marissa E. Geyer, Aaron M. Suchy, Kaleb H. Thalmann and Leah R. Weber.

    New York Mills

    Andy J. Hendrickx, Evan T. Perala, Alexis R. Rankka and Tucker C. Skoblik.

    Sebeka

    Dylan Gronlund and Madison A. Snyder.

    Verndale

    Eric B. Blaha, Mitchell J. Blaha and Seira D. Goddard.

    Wadena

    Kendra L. Evans, Jacob M. Goeden, Angela Y. Schmitz, Austin R. Sutherland and Hope M. Theisen.

