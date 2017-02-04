Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area students make dean's list at Bemidji State University

    By none Today at 10:18 a.m.

    The following students earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester:

    Hewitt

    Nicole White.

    Menahga

    McKenna Roberts, Alissa Schoon and Jessica Yrjo.

    Sebeka

    Donna Ehnert and Logan Redetzke.

    Staples

    Dominique Koppes, Josi Longbottom and Reza Mikhaeil.

    Verndale

    Kaitlin Dunrud and Rachel Koopmeiners.

    Wadena

    Alyssa Christensen, Jacob Krause and Matthew Laughlin.

    To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 1,123 students earned Fall 2016 Dean's List honors from the university.

    Explore related topics:Lifebemidji stateDean's List
    Advertisement