Area students make dean's list at Bemidji State University

Hewitt

Nicole White.

Menahga

McKenna Roberts, Alissa Schoon and Jessica Yrjo.

Sebeka

Donna Ehnert and Logan Redetzke.

Staples

Dominique Koppes, Josi Longbottom and Reza Mikhaeil.

Verndale

Kaitlin Dunrud and Rachel Koopmeiners.

Wadena

Alyssa Christensen, Jacob Krause and Matthew Laughlin.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 1,123 students earned Fall 2016 Dean's List honors from the university.