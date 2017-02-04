Area students make dean's list at Bemidji State University
The following students earned Dean's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester:
Hewitt
Nicole White.
Menahga
McKenna Roberts, Alissa Schoon and Jessica Yrjo.
Sebeka
Donna Ehnert and Logan Redetzke.
Staples
Dominique Koppes, Josi Longbottom and Reza Mikhaeil.
Verndale
Kaitlin Dunrud and Rachel Koopmeiners.
Wadena
Alyssa Christensen, Jacob Krause and Matthew Laughlin.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester. A total of 1,123 students earned Fall 2016 Dean's List honors from the university.