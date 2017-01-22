Clergy view: Great is thy faithfulness

In our church, on one of our Sundays in December, we looked at the prayer of Mary in the book of Luke. In this prayer she praises God for his goodness, protection and for all the great things that He has done for her. Yet, in Mary's circumstances, she had every right and reason to not have an attitude of praise, but what does she do? She praises God instead, because she knows that God has proved Himself time and time again, and that He will prove Himself still each step of her life. She proclaimed God's goodness and protection, as she recalled how God kept His promise from generation to generation.

I know that there are times where God seems distant; doubts can plague our minds as we question what God is doing, or how could God allow something to happen. However, we have to rely not just on feelings, but with what we know about Him. When you read the Bible from beginning to end, we see a God who is passionate and determined to bring peace, healing, hope, love and life to all who come to Him. The books of the Bible are filled with these truths, and it's not simply enough to just feel it, but we must claim the truths that we know.

I found in my life, sometimes God wants me to proclaim His faithfulness before his faithfulness is proven to me.

I pray that wherever you find yourself in this next year, hold onto the truths that you are loved, valued and special in the eyes of God. I pray that you cling to what you know about God during times of blessing as well as difficulty.

I leave you with these words from a great hymn of the church, "Great is Thy Faithfulness! Great is Thy Faithfulness! Morning by Morning new mercies I see. All I have needed Thy hand hath provided, Great is Thy Faithfulness, Lord, unto me."

Lt. Grant Holloway is Corps Officer of The Salvation Army.