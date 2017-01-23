Area students make President's List at M State
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 720 students to its President's List for the 2016 Fall Semester. To earn this award for scholastic achievement, a student must complete 12 or more college-level credits for the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Area students named to the M State President's List are:
Bertha
Riley Boehland and Jocelyn Graphenteen.
Bluffton
Cecilia Morales.
Deer Creek
Jordan Brink, Jonas Duncan, Sydney Greenwaldt and Danya Sawyer.
Menahga
Isaac Anderson, Jordan Honga, Mathew Horsma, Hayley Johnson, Sheila Kako, Anne Keranen, Natalie Peterson and Jenna Skoog.
Sebeka
Amber Chase, Genene Dehmer, Kay Paulbicke and Kirsti Savela.
Staples
Celena Martin, Krista Mudek, Robbyn Watland and BethAnn Wolters Daly.
Verndale
Tanner Enberg, Joshua Gilb, Molly Holman, Amy Ismil, Mara Kern, Ethan Orlando, Nicole Redner and Nicole Vry.
Wadena
Cassandra Disselbrett, Whitney Eickhoff, Isaac Hamann, Karina Huhta, Teresa Jenson, Michaela Lehmkuhl, Jennifer Mincey, Shane Motschenbacher, Amber Ness, Bridgette Ohrmundt, Joel Ransom and Donna Sworski.