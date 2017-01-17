Area students earn honors at Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2016 fall semester honors list.
The President's List includes 216 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean's List includes 280 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
Hewitt
Parker Shilling, President's List.
Sebeka
Logan Olson, President's List.
Verndale
Travis Maciej, Dean's List.
Wadena
Nicholas Carlson, Dean's List, Tiana Hess, President's List, Angel Norwood, Dean's List, Shawn Riski, President's List and Beth Schmitz, President's List.