    Area students earn honors at Central Lakes College

    By none Today at 10:18 a.m.

    Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2016 fall semester honors list.

    The President's List includes 216 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

    The Dean's List includes 280 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

    Hewitt

    Parker Shilling, President's List.

    Sebeka

    Logan Olson, President's List.

    Verndale

    Travis Maciej, Dean's List.

    Wadena

    Nicholas Carlson, Dean's List, Tiana Hess, President's List, Angel Norwood, Dean's List, Shawn Riski, President's List and Beth Schmitz, President's List.

