Clergy view: Will you be ready?

Some would say that I am just getting old. Not true. As a disciple of Jesus Christ, I long for that city that the Apostle Paul spoke of when he wrote:

"For we know that if this earthly tent which is our house is torn down, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. For indeed for this house we groan, longing to be clothed with our dwelling from heaven... ." (2 Corinthians 5:1-2) "For our citizenship is in heaven from which we also eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; Who will transform the body of our humble state into conformity with the body of His glory... ." (Philippians 3:20-21a)

We used to sing a song, "This world is not my home, I'm just a passin' through... ." Yes, and my heavenly home looks better every day.

Having said that, we who are hungry for heaven must remember that we are here for a purpose. We are ambassadors from the commonwealth of Heaven to make a difference in our world. I am afraid that many of us have become so comfortable with this world and all of its pleasures and treasures, that we have forgotten who we are and have taken on the values and styles of our culture. By so doing, we have become so much like the world that we live in that we have become a laughing stock.

Let us all rejoice in the fact that Jesus Christ did come; that He was born of a virgin in a stable in Bethlehem; that He did die for the sins of the world; that He is coming again. And that when He comes again, He is coming for those who are doing the will of the Father: "Not everyone who says to Me, lord, lord will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father will enter." Matthew 6:21

"Say, will you be ready when Jesus comes? Are you truly born again, washed in Jesus' blood? Are your garments spotless, are they white as snow? Will you be ready when Jesus comes?"

"If you were on trial for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to condemn you?"

Pastor Barb Christenson is associate pastor at Community Church of the Nazarene.